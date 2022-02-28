ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 8% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 8% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $24.90 million and $2.93 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

