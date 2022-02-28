Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 417.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Zloadr has traded up 415.7% against the dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $941,922.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00035247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00108373 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.