Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 195,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,659.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

