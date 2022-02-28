Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.26. 86,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

