Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $7.28 on Monday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $440.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.80.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

