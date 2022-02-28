Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.80.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $7.28 on Monday, hitting $132.60. 11,709,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.32. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $440.00. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

