Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.070-$1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.80.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.60. 11,873,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,594 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

