Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,873,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.74.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

