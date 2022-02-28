ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $387,741.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.80 or 0.06731087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.88 or 0.99853581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.