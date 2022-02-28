Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Get Zynex alerts:

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 41.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 258.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.