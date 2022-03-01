-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $18,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.