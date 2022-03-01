$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 171,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

