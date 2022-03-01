-$0.09 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.