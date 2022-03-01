$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 224,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $782.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125,460 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

