-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.71. Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

CMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 276,795 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 892,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,299. The company has a market capitalization of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.89.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

