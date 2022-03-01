-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 586,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $189.50.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 243,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,700. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

