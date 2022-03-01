-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 543,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,242. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

