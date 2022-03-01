$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

