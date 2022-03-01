$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AVAL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 72,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,353. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

