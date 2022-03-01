$0.34 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 42,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -214.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.