-$0.36 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.22). DoorDash posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of -0.36.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $206,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,345 shares of company stock worth $64,864,542 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

