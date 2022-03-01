$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.