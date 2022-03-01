-$0.48 EPS Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

