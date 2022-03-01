$0.49 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

