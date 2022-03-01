$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. Incyte reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 1,292,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.