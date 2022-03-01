$0.65 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.75. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NYSE NKE traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.83. 393,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,618. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.