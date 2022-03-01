$0.79 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 674,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,566,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 152,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

