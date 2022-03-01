$0.83 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Ecolab stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.51. 1,637,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

