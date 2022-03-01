$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.58. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM traded down $14.78 on Tuesday, reaching $364.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,248. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.46 and a 200-day moving average of $392.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.