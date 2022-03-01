0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $78,489.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars.

