$1.09 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.22. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

