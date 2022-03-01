$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.96. Watsco reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.26. The company had a trading volume of 224,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,360. Watsco has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day moving average is $287.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

