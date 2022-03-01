$1.94 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 94,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

