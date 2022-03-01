$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

