101,611 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,467,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.61. 1,066,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,503. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

