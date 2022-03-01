137,803 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. Cryoport makes up about 2.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Cryoport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 4,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

