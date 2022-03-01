165,251 Shares in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.53% of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,087,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.68.

