174,200 Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $2,936,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $7,590,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sema4 by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,043 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $1,308,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

SMFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199 in the last ninety days.

Sema4 Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.