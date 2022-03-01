1irstcoin Price Tops $0.0542 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $5,299.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 141.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002330 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,720,882 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

