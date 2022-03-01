1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 7.9%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 80,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,116,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

