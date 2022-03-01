$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.28 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

