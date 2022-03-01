$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.37 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

NYSE CF opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,691,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.