$2.81 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the highest is $2.83. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.62.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,902. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average of $343.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.