22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 2,572,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,421. The stock has a market cap of $364.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 531.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James upped their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

