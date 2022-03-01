$23.61 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $24.50 billion. FedEx posted sales of $21.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $92.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a one year low of $206.31 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

