$242.24 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $242.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $247.13 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $992.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.52 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of VCTR opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

