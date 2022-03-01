252,013 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

