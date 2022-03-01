2local (2LC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $311,277.00

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One 2local coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a market cap of $511,011.23 and approximately $311,277.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2local has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,215,698 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

