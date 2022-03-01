$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $307.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.09. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.