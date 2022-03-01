$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to announce $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $161.19 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average of $222.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

